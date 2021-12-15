Sergio Aguero has tearfully announced his retirement from football.

The Barcelona star has been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) and says he has accepted the “very difficult” reality of retiring from the sport to protect his health.

“I have decided to stop playing football, it’s a very difficult moment. The decision that I have made, I have taken it for my health,” Aguero said, speaking through tears.

“I’m very proud of the career I have had. I always dreamt about playing football, since I was five years old.”

