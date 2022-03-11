England coach ‘really optimistic’ about Six Nations match against Ireland

England have received mixed news on the eve of their pivotal Six Nations clash with Ireland after Maro Itoje emerged as a doubt through illness but one of the coaches says he’s still “really optimistic” about the match.

Itoje became unwell overnight and was unable to take part in Friday’s captain’s run, resulting in replacement Joe Launchbury joining Charlie Ewels in the second row for the week’s final practice session.

The team is optimistic that Itoje will recover in time for the Twickenham showdown.

