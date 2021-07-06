Sport climbing will be one of five new events at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Climbing at the event is a combination of three different disciplines - lead climbing, speed climbing and bouldering. The overall winner is based on which athlete performs the best across all three disciplines.

It has been described as a “full-body sport” and participants will need a “strategic mind” to plan their routes up the wall.

Alongside Sport climbing, surfing, skateboarding, karate, baseball (men) and softball (women) will also be debuting at the Olympics.