Tyson Fury has been included on the shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year but Lewis Hamilton misses out.

A day after losing out on a record eighth Formula One world title in controversial circumstances, Hamilton was omitted from the list of six sporting stars in line to pick up the award on Sunday.

Teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu is the big favourite to claim the award after her remarkable US Open triumph in New York in September.

