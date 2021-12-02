Spurs defender Cristian Romero out for rest of year with ‘very serious’ injury

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero will be out for the rest of the year with a “very serious” hamstring injury, according to his manager Antonio Conte .

Romero suffered the injury whilst playing for Argentina in last month’s World Cup qualifier against Brazil and will not be fit to play before 2022.

The Spurs gaffer told the press: “The news is not positive, the injury is serious. It will take time before we see him again."