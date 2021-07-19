Incredible footage captures the moment a talented surfer ditches his board and skims across the water in a giant inflatable sumo suit.

Guillaume Mangiarotti can be seen riding the waves off the coast of Hossegor, France.

As he picks up speed, the surfer abandons his board and hits the water, skimming along the surface before being swallowed by the wave.

“I hope everybody has a good laugh and wonders how the hell they pulled that trick off,” Etienne Bellan-Huchery, who filmed the stunt, said.