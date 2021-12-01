Tiger Woods unsure about future in golf after car crash

Tiger Woods admits he is lucky to be alive following his horrific car crash but he intends to resume playing golf and would love to feature in The Open in 2022.

The 45-year-old 15-time major winner was in pain throughout as he addressed his first press conference since February’s crash.

Woods, who completed a remarkable recovery from back surgery to win his 15th major title at the Masters in 2019, spoke about the “dark moments” he went through during his recovery from the single-vehicle accident.

