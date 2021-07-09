The Olympic torch has arrived in Tokyo ahead of the Games, which begin later this month.

Organisers held a subdued flame unveiling ceremony in Japan’s capital, just one day after the city was placed in a state of emergency due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

New restrictions mean that spectators are banned from attending events in Tokyo, but stadiums in the regions of Fukushima, Miyagi and Shizuoka will be permitted to have attendances of up to 50% of capacity or a maximum of 10,000 people.