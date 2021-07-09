The Olympic Games will go ahead in Toyko without spectators due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

A state of emergency has been issued in the city, which will run from 12 July to 22 August, meaning venues will not be able to host fans during the Games.

“As we are facing the massive obstacle of the coronavirus, I want to send messages from Tokyo that the world can be united as one and we can overcome the difficulty with our effort and wisdom,” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said after the announcement.