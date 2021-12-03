Tom Brady has refused to talk about his retirement from the NFL, suggesting he's having "a great time" at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I certainly love the game, and I love my teammates, and I love practicing," the legendary quarterback, now 44, said.

"You know, I’m having a great time. I don’t want to talk about retirement."

Brady led the Bucs to Super Bowl glory last season and the team has continued to impress in 2021, boasting an 8-3 record, suggesting they could be defending their world championship come February.

Sign up to our newsletters here.