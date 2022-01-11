Tom Brady refuses to leave field so Rob Gronkowski can earn $1m NFL bonus

Tom Brady refused to leave the field during Sunday’s NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers to ensure teammate Rob Gronkowski earned his $1 million incentive bonus.

All the tight end needed to do to ensure a lucrative payday was make seven catches and gain 85 receiving yards to trigger two seperate $500,000 bonuses.

By the final quarter, Gronkowski had already hit the yardage bonus and had just under seven minutes to ensure he made one more catch.

Despite a request from the coaches, Brady grabbed his helmet and stayed in the game to ensure he got his final reception. ​

