A medical expert has dismissed suggestion that Tom Brady played the entire NFL season on a completely torn MCL as "impossible".

"It is a false narrative to say it was a 'completely torn MCL'. No possible way whatsoever," Dr. David Chao, a sports medicine expert said.

"Very simply, there is no way that he could have played on a torn MCL the whole season. Functionally, it's impossible."

Chao's comments came after the Tampa Bay Times reported that Brady suffered the injury during his final season with the New England Patriots, before winning the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.