Tom Brady posts career montage after announcing retirement

Quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement after an historic NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady leaves with record totals of 84,520 yards and 624 touchdowns in the regular season and 12,449 yards and 83 touchdowns in the play-offs to go with seven Super Bowl titles, three league MVP awards and five Super Bowl MVPs.

He was named to 15 Pro Bowls, three first- and three second-team All-Pro selections, the league’s 100th anniversary all-time team and the all-decade teams for both the 2000s and 2010s.

