Tom Holland cheekily asked Kylian Mbappe to join Tottenham during an exchange at the Ballon d’Or ceremony earlier in December.

The Spider-man star shared a clip of the pair laughing together on social media, during which the Paris Saint-Germain star can be heard saying: “No impossible, that’s impossible!” as he chuckles.

Holland has since revealed Mbappe was responding to a question about joining Spurs.

“He was really friendly and I said ‘mate, you have to come to Tottenham’ and he just burst out laughing,” the actor told LadBible.

