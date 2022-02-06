Tottenham boss Antonio Conte praises Harry Kane’s ‘attitude and commitment’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is pleased Harry Kane’s commitment is starting to be rewarded with goals after the striker fired his side into the FA Cup fifth round.

The England captain scored twice as Spurs beat Brighton 3-1 in north London, with Solly March also netting a first-half own goal.

After the game, Conte said: "Harry, in the past, in the games that he didn't score, I liked his performance.

"Harry is a player who's scored a lot in the past as a number nine.”

