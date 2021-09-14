A 12-year-old schoolboy named Xander Graham has gone viral after outpacing professional cyclists mid-race during a Tour of Britain section in the town of Bonnyrigg, near Edinburgh .

The footage of Graham was posted on social media and quickly racked up more than a million views, with the 12-year-old afterwards being invited to the final stage of the Tour as a VIP.

The schoolboy said he was “shocked” to briefly outpace the riders, and even got a water bottle from Dutch cyclist Pascal Eenkhoorn at the end.