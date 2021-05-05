The life and career of Sir Alex Ferguson is the subject of a new documentary, Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In.

The revealing and deeply personal story charts the life of Sir Alex, from his working-class roots in Glasgow to his career as one of the greatest football managers of all time.

While recovering from a traumatic brain haemorrhage, Sir Alex intimately recounts details of his life and career to his son, including his legendary 26-year tenure as manager of Manchester United.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In is released on 27 May.