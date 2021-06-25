Transgender runner CeCe Telfer will not be allowed to compete in the women's 400 meter hurdles at the US Olympic trials after she failed to meet testosterone level requirements.

Under rules established by World Athletics in 2019, levels in competing athletes need to be below five nanomoles per litre (nmol/L) for certain women’s events.

In college, Telfer initially competed for the men's team and after taking time off, returned to race with the women's team, becoming the first transgender woman to win an NCAA title in the process.

Her manager says she will respect the decision over the US trials.