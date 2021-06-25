UEFA has announced that the away goals rule will no longer be part of European club football from next season.

It was previously used to decide level two-legged ties in both the Champions League and Europa League by favoring the side that scored more goals away from home.

First introduced in 1965, the rule encouraged away teams to attack against the side with the home advantage. However, UEFA believes that more recently, it was having the opposite effect, leading to their decision to scrap it.

All ties level after two legs will now go to extra time and penalties.