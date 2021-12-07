US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after much speculation that it was poised to do so.

China has responded by calling the move an “outright political provocation”, with foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian saying: “Without being invited, American politicians keep hyping the so-called diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki cited “crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses” when she announced the move.