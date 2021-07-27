Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman discussed terms with the Premier League club earlier this month and it's believed an initial transfer fee of around £34 million has also been agreed.

Final details are still to be confirmed, but the defender has already told Madrid that he doesn't wish to extend his contract, which expires next year.

The deal is set to follow Jadon Sancho's £73 million move to Man United, which was confirmed last Friday.