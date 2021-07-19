Sebastian Vettel stayed behind after the British Grand Prix to help with the clean-up operation at Silverstone.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion was seen wearing a face mask and gloves as he carried bags full of litter away from the stands.

Around 140,000 spectators packed into Silverstone for the British GP, won by Lewis Hamilton in controversial circumstances after a crash with rival Max Verstappen.

Vettel himself was forced to retire from the race after his engine overheated, but stayed behind for hours to tidy up after Sunday’s event.