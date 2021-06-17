Jubilant Wales fans erupted in song at Cardiff’s Vale Sports Arena to celebrate their national team beating Turkey 2-0 in their Euro 2020 Group A match in Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

With the Red Wall advised not to travel to Baku, hundreds of supporters gathered at the arena to watch the key clash.

The red-clad fans cheered on the Dragons as they went through a rollercoaster of emotions during the match. Aaron Ramsey scored Wales’ first goal at the Baku Olympic Stadium, with Connor Roberts’ late second sending fans into overdrive.