Washington Football Team players clashed on the sideline during a heavy loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Jonathan Allen threw a punch at team-mate Daron Payne before the pair were separated by other players.

They engaged in a heated conversation as their team trailed 28-7 in the second quarter, which led to Payne poking Allen, before the latter pushed his hand away and threw a punch.

After the game, both stars played down the incident.

“Emotions are high, things happen,” Allen said, with Payne added: “It’s all good.”

Washington were beaten 56-14 by the Cowboys.

