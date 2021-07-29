Wayne Rooney has apologised to his family and Derby County Football Club after a number of images were shared online.

The photographs appeared to show the former England and Manchester United forward asleep in a chair as women posed beside him.

“I made a mistake, I went to a private party with two of my friends and I’d like to apologise to my family and the club for the images that are going around,” Rooney said.

A complaint of blackmail was made in relation to the photos but dropped by police with officers satisfied no offence had taken place.