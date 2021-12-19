Public call on top footballers to get jabbed as Wembley turns into vaccination centre

Members of the public attending a vaccination centre in Wembley Stadium called on professional footballers to get the jab.

Manchester United fan Khalifa, 29, from London, told the PA news agency that football players who refuse to get vaccinated should face “a couple of games ban”.

“They’re putting everyone else at risk”, he added.

Khalifa said he had received the vaccine so he could see his mother for Christmas, who had flown from Bahrain to see him.

It comes after the English Football League published figures this week stating 25% of its players did not intend to get vaccinated.