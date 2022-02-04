Team GB stars Eve Muirhead and Dave Ryding have spoken of their delight at being chosen to bear the flag at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be asked to be a flagbearer at the opening ceremony and it's a dream since I was young," Muirhead, who is a member of the curling team, said.

Team GB slalom skier Dave Ryding added that he is "still in shock" after the news and is "trying to proccess the honour".

Beijing's opening ceremony takes place at 11:30am (GMT) on Friday.

