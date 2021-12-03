Lights go off at match point of Women's doubles competition

Lights went off at the crucial moment of the match point in a Group A tie of women’s doubles on Friday at Bali International Convention Center, Indonesia.

The power cut happened after Kong Heeyong’s serve for the match point as Kong and her partner Kim Soyeong were leading the game in the decider 20-6 against Jonkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand in round 3 clash in women’s doubles.

The competition resumed after a couple of minutes break, and the Korean pair finally won the match in three games, 18-21, 22-20, 21-8.

