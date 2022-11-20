Qatar: England squad train before opening World Cup 2022 game

England’s international footballers have been training ahead of their World Cup 2022 opening match against Group B opponents Iran on Monday, 21 November at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Captain Harry Kane led the squad in a session at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex base on Sunday.

James Maddison was the only player absent from training, after missing the Three Lions’ previous two open sessions on Thursday and Friday.

The midfielder will miss the opening game, along with Kyle Walker.

