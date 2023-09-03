Stranded Burning Man attendee insists they're 'keeping the party going'

A Burning Man attendee ‘stranded’ at the desert festival after a washout has revealed revellers are ‘keepng the party going’ amid the crisis.

David Date, a metal artist, says ‘travel is impossible’, but that those still there have become ‘radically self-reliant’.

“We all have a choice in how we’re going to handle things”, he told followers in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Everyone open up your Starlink satellites so that people can communicate with their families... don’t fight anybody because we’re all in this together.”