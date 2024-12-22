Eyes to the skies: The Ursids meteor shower to peak on Sunday

This video filmed in Memphis shows the beginning of the Ursid meteor shower, the final shower of the year, which is expected to peak on Sunday, December 22.

The stunning shooting stars were seen lighting up the night sky on Saturday.

While usually not as bright as the Geminids , the Ursid meteor shower can yield surprises, producing about 5 to 10 visible meteors per hour under ideal viewing conditions.

Most meteor showers originate from the debris of comets and there’s no special equipment needed to view them.

The Ursids come from the comet 8P/Tuttle.