Eliza Fletcher sings to her students in resurfaced clip as alleged killer is charged

Murdered teacher Eliza Fletcher can be seen singing for her students in a resurfaced clip that she recorded before her body was found on Monday (5 September) in Memphis.

Fletcher recorded herself performing “This Little Light of Mine” for her kindergarteners at St Mary’s Episcopal school.

Cleotha Abston (38) has been arrested on suspicion of her killing, and was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Memphis officials called the killing a “very sad day in the city.”

