Watch: Police deputy saves dog that jumped off 75-foot bridge

A police deputy in Florida sprung into action as her K-9 assistant jumped off a 75-foot bridge while on duty.

In body cam footage, Lauren Donaldson could be seen gripping Zeppelin’s lead as she attempted to hoist him back up to safety from the deathly drop, despite him weighing almost as much as she does.

The incident occurred in Florida’s Brevard County, and despite the terrifying moment, Zeppelin appeared back over the wall wagging his tail as though nothing had happened.