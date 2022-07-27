Flash flooding hits St Louis as thunderstorms bring heavy rain

Thunderstorms brought flash flooding to parts of Missouri in the early hours of Tuesday, 26 July.

This video, posted on Twitter by @romer74brokeep, shows the flooded Interstate 70 in St Peters, just outside St Louis.

The National Weather Service (NWS) declared a “flash flood emergency” and warned people to seek higher ground as the flooding was a “life threatening situation.”

“6-10 inches of rain has already fallen - and the train of thunderstorms continue! Never drive through flooded roadways. Please turn around, don’t drown,” the NWS said early on Tuesday.

