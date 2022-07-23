Steve Bannon says 'if I go to jail so be it' after contempt of Congress verdict

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon seemed unphased by his guilty contempt of Congress charge, as he was interviewed by Fox's Tucker Carlson on what it meant for him.

"Are you confident you'd be safe there [jail]?" asked Carlson.

"If I go to jail, I go to jail," Bannon began. "I support Trump and the constitution, and I'm not backing off one inch...if I go to jail, so be it."

He could face up to one year in jail, and a fine of up to $100,000.