Taco Bell worker appears to pour boiling water over customer

Taco Bell customers have brought a lawsuit against the fast food company after an employee allegedly threw boiling water over them when they asked about food missing from their order.

This surveillance footage appears to show an employee filling a container with steaming liquid before pouring it over the customers.

Lawyers for the customers say that the woman and child were left with “severe burns and trauma.”

“We take this very seriously and are working with our local franchisee to investigate”, Taco Bell said in a statement.

