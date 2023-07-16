A student who was one of those trapped in a Thai cave alongside his 12 football teammates five years ago, has this week graduated high school - and reunited with the man who rescued him.

Adul Samon, now 19, survived on trickles of water during the 18-day ordeal which shook the world.

Rick Stanton, a volunteer from an elite British diving team, was one of those who helped bring the boys out, and made sure he was there for Samon’s graduation from The Masters School outside of New York City.

“I’m very proud of the fact that I was partly responsible for his, you know, his life, in a way. And to see him make the most of the opportunities he’s had,” Stanton said.