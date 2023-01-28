Trump vows he would build ‘impenetrable dome’ to protect US from missile attacks

Donald Trump has claimed he would solve the Ukraine war 'in 24 hours' and build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US to protect from missile attacks, in a new video posted across social media.

“World War Three would be a catastrophe unlike any other. This would make World War One and World War Two look like very small battles,” he said, adding that countries were throwing around the word 'nuclear' because they have 'no respect' for the US' leadership.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.