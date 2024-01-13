Bodycam footage has captured the moment a state trooper in Vermont plunged into a freezing pond to save an eight-year-old girl who had fallen through ice while playing.

It’s thought both the girl and her younger sister had fallen in at the private property, however, the 80-year-old homeowner was able to pull the other child out, before calling for help.

Trooper Michelle Archer was nearby and arrived less than five minutes later, police said.

The girl was taken to hospital, but fully recovered from the incident.