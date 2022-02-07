Euphoria fans thrilled as HBO renews show for third season
HBO’s hit TV series Euphoria will not be coming to an end after its second series, but let’s be honest, we already knew that!
The popular teen drama series has blown up in season two, and viewers are already begging for more.
Fans of the show can expect a third season, as HBO confirmed that Euphoria has indeed been renewed for season three.
The Zendaya-led series’ viewing figures skyrocketed during S2, with its premiere episode on 9 Jan racking up 14m total viewers, more than 100 per cent more than season one’s episodes.
