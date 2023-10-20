How AI is revolutionising the landscape of cybersecurity

Failing to detect and neutralise cyber threats comes at a big cost for businesses.

Financially, the global average cost of a data breach is an enormous $4.45 million. Reputationally, data breaches represent bitter black marks against a business’s brand power, trust, credibility and, ultimately, its bottom line. Ask Yahoo!, which experienced a major data breach in 2013, then again in 2014, that compromised around three billion accounts; it prompted a litany of lawsuits and brand damage that Yahoo! still hasn’t recovered from.

What can be done? Below, we look at two of AI’s critical applications in cybersecurity –phishing detection and secure user authentication – to find out.

Since phishing is implicated in 16 per cent of data breaches, according to IBM, we’ll start there.

Phishing detection

Phishing is a form of cyberattack in which a fraudster tricks a person into giving up sensitive information – often posing as a legitimate entity, such as a bank or company.

Phishers “spoof” these businesses to send text messages and emails to their targets, creating a false sense of urgency or fear by telling them that their information has been compromised and their access to their online bank or social media accounts is at risk. The phishing scheme’s “bait” could also be a package that couldn’t be delivered and will be lost permanently if the user doesn’t log in and pay a customs release fee.

Some phishers – in a tactic called social engineering – call their victims, using a complex array of psychological techniques to manipulate and pressure them into handing over their most sensitive data. That could be credit or debit card details, personal information or the usernames and passwords to their online accounts.

2023 data from the Home Office found that phishing was the most reported cybercrime in the UK, with 79 per cent of businesses and 83 per cent of charities falling prey to a phishing attack in the last year. The latest phishing statistics also indicate that there were 4.7 million phishing attacks in 2022 alone, so it’s a threat that all individuals and businesses need to remain aware of.

Fortunately, phishing is also a threat that AI-powered algorithms are already rising to meet through a branch of AI called natural language processing (NLP).

NLP focuses on the interaction between humans and computers through natural language. The goal? To read, decipher, understand and make sense of human language in a way that has value, like phishing detection.

AI-powered NLP algorithms can be employed to dissect the written contents of emails and discern the linguistic patterns and context contained within the content. Suspicious requests? Grammatical inconsistencies? Spelling errors? Urgent, hyperbolic or excessively persuasive or dramatic language? NLP algorithms comb through them and automatically filter out any emails with these sure-fire signs of spam before they can get anywhere near your cursor.

AI algorithms are also adept at picking up other clues from potential phishing emails by scanning attachments for malware signatures and scrutinising the destination of any embedded links. But it’s not only the words, documents or other elements of an email AI looks at – it’s the underlying patterns of an email account holder and their contacts.

By tracking sender behaviour over time, AI algorithms can stay alert to any sudden changes, such as a trusted contact sending an unusual attachment. Given that the most effective phishing attempts occur when the fraudster imitates one of the victim’s known contacts, this level of AI-powered functionality is fundamental.

Once AI cybersecurity tools identify a phishing email, they swiftly quarantine it before initiating a series of automated responses, including warning the target, disabling the malicious link or – in an organisational context – informing the IT team for further investigation.

Secure user authentication

Every day, we authenticate our identity in some way.

Whether it’s entering our password to log in to our email accounts or using facial recognition to verify a smartphone payment, user authentication processes are vital.

More traditional methods, such as passwords and PINs, are becoming increasingly vulnerable to hackers. Passwords are a common target of brute force attacks, where a hacker tries a range of different passwords over and over until they eventually guess correctly.

Enter AI, which is already changing the way we verify our identities in 2023. In fact, you’re probably already benefiting from AI-driven authentication.

A handful of the ways AI is shaping the future of user authentication include: