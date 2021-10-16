Firefighters reported significant progress in tackling a wildfire in Southern California on Friday (15 October), as the Alisal fire’s containment jumped to 41 per cent from just five per cent a day earlier.

The improved situation allowed authorities on Thursday evening to reopen the US 101 highway – which had been closed since Monday.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department has said that three homes and two outbuildings were destroyed by the fire, out of a total of 400 that were threatened.