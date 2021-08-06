A "fearless" fisherman was forced to fight off three sharks in a "bloody-frenzy” as they tried to snatch his catch right out of his hands.

Cooper Watson refused to allow the trio of blacktip sharks claim the fish he had hooked in the Indian Ocean, off Cocos Islands, Australia.

Hair-raising footage shows Cooper kick out to try to scare off the predator as he reels in his catch.

“F**k off,” the fisherman repeatedly shouts as he battles the fierce predators.

Despite having lifted the fish out of the water, one shark leaps up and chomps down as blood pours from the half-devoured meal.