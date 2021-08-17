Mexico and Colombia have sent aid to Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake killed 1,419 people and injured thousands more.

Hospitals are already overwhelmed by the huge influx of patients and the Caribbean nation faces more extreme weather as Tropical Depression Grace sweeps in with torrential rainfall.

Flash floods and mudslides threaten the earthquake survivors and many have nowhere to go after losing their homes.

Four tonnes of humanitarian aid has arrived from Mexico and Colombia and 18 tonnes of search and rescue equipment has also been delivered to help with efforts in the aftermath of the quake.