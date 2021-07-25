Various parts of London were underwater on Sunday afternoon as heavy rain came pouring down across the city.

Footage posted to social media showed flooding on main roads, pavements and outside buildings from south west to north east.

The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the area, saying “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and transport disruption in places today”.

The wet weather follows a nationwide heatwave across the UK and is expected to last into next week.