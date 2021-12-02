Melbourne hit with heavy rainfall on Australia’s first day of summer

The city of Melbourne was hit with severe storms, causing heavy rainfall and hail on Australia’s first day of summer.

Video footage shows the severe weather conditions after the city is hit with heavy rainfall and large hailstones on the first day of summer.

Around 5,000 people have lost power, after Melbourne Airport recorded gusts up to 106km/h.

Footage from Tracy C and Leah Jay, Melbourne locals, show both of their gardens covered in hailstones and battling heavy winds.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here