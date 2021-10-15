Adele revealed that she ‘deeply regrets’ snubbing a collaboration with cartoon character Peppa Pig.

The singer took to Instagram Live over the weekend and was asked if she was going to collaborate with children’s TV icon Peppa Pig, to which she said: “Am I gonna collab with Peppa Pig? No!”.

Capital FM played a voice note from the Peppa Pig actor in which the character stated her sadness with the news.

Adele responded: “I deeply regret it, anytime you want to go jumping in muddy puddles and singing in muddy puddles, I’m with you babes.”

