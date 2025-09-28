La Voix suffers technical mishap during first Strictly Come Dancing live show

Strictly Come Dancing contestant La Voix suffered a technical mishap during her first live show performance on Saturday, 27 September.

The RuPaul's Drag Race UK star danced an American Smooth to "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan with partner Aljaž Škorjanec, beginning the performance by sitting on a horse.

After the dance, Tess Daly revealed that the horse was actually supposed to be higher up the pole before descending, but a technical error meant this did not happen.