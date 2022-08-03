Monica Lewinsky has called for Beyonce to remove a reference to her affair with Bill Clinton from a 2013 single.

Beyonce has already committed to removing an abelist slur from her new album Renaissance, and in a tweet referring to the re-recording of the song, Lewinsky said: "uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition."

The song "Partition" features the line "he Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown."

Ms Lewinsky had previously expressed her wishes for the reference to be pulled in her 2014 article in Vanity Fair.

