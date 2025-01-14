Independent TV
Boyzone documentary first look reveals Louis Walsh's surprise reaction to Stephen Gately coming out
A first look at the trailer for Boyzone’s upcoming documentary No Matter What shows the band’s former manager Louis Walsh’s surprise reaction to band member Stephen Gately publicly coming out.
The documentary, which will air on Sky Documentaries on 2 February, gives fans a behind the scenes look of one of Ireland’s biggest boybands.
Part of the show focuses on late singer Gately, who died in October 2009, aged 33. The programme looks at when the singer publicly came out as gay, when pressurised by a tabloid.
Walsh smiles as he looks back on how the news made front-page headlines.
Meanwhile, main singer Ronan Keating is seen breaking down in tears.
